|
|
Margie Mills Elder
Greer - Margie Cleo Mills Elder, 91, widow of William Guy Elder, passed away on June 2, 2019 at her home.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Thomas P. and Hettie Mae Pittman Mills, she was a retired employee of Uniroyal and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Surviving are nephews, Johnny Hughes of Campobello and Larry Mills of Greenville; nieces Athalee Brown and Willodean Forrester both of Greer; two step-daughters, Doris Bryant of Greer and Evelyn Trotter of Taylors; four step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren and several step-great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Elder was predeceased by three brothers, Crawford Mills, Junious Mills and James Hughes and one sister, Diora Black.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Terry Greene.
Special thanks to Heidi and Darby with Interim Hospice and all the care givers from Elite Home Care.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4899 Jordan Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019