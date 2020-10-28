Margie Parris
Anderson - Margie Jane Phillips Parris, 79, wife of the late Edward "Ed" William Parris, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Anderson.
Born in Dugspur, VA on November 27, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Ernie Phillips and the late Iowa Susan Marshall Phillips.
She was a homemaker and a member of Unity Baptist Church in Greenville.
Survivors include her children, Anita Justice (Jeff) and Edward "Eddie" Parris Jr. (Kim), grandchildren, Andrew, A.J., and Aaron Parris and Preston, Trey and Christa Justice.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mae Ellison, Helen Wright, John Mark Phillips and Elvin Lee Phillips.
A crypt side funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00am at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Greenville, S.C. Rev. Michael Jones will officiate. Social distancing is to be observed and face masks are required.
The family will speak to attendees following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.aspca.org
.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625