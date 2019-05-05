|
|
Margie Powell
Mauldin - Margie Dolly Powell, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born in Hart County, GA, Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dwayne Powell; father and mother Dude and Lexie Welborn; brother, Alford Welborn. She is survived by her sister Barbara Adams.
She loved her family dearly, enjoyed fishing on Lake Jocassee and cutting grass on her John Deere.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Welborn, son Marty Powell; six grandchildren, Amanda Powell, Magen Voitel, Kristen Powell, Austin Powell, Harley Leroy, Lexie Leroy and 5 great-grandchildren.
Prior to a private graveside service, the family will receive friends at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:30.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019