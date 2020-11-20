1/1
Maria Babos Miroftsalis
1951 - 2020
Maria Babos Miroftsalis

Greenville - Maria Babos Miroftsalis, 69, of Greenville, SC died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Prisma Health - Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born June 20, 1951 in Polykastro Kikis, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Diamantis Babos and Zoi Koylakiois Babos.

Mrs. Miroftsalis was co-founder of Boston Pizzeria in Spartanburg and a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Greenville.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Pavlos Miroftsalis; sons, Diamantis Miroftsalis of Simpsonville, SC and Pavlos Miroftsalis (Katerina) of Salonica, Greece and grandsons, Thomas and Angelos. She was predeceased by a brother, Stelios Babos.

Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM with Trisagion Prayer Service at 6:30 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services and burial will be in Axioupoli Kilkis, Greece.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 406 N. Academy St, Greenville, SC 29601.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
NOV
21
Service
06:30 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
