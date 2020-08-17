Maria Tiernan Lacy



New Canaan, CT - Maria Tiernan Lacy, 95, died on August 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, William, who died in 2018. Born April 7, 1925 in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of Harry and Lucia Tiernan.



Maria graduated from Barnard College in 1947 with a degree in Economics, and briefly worked in New York for the National Bureau of Economics. She met and married Bill Lacy in 1949; soon afterwards they started a family and moved to Connecticut, where they lived for 21 years. While raising her four children, she earned a Masters in Education and began her career teaching elementary school in West Hartford. In 1971, the family moved to Greenville, South Carolina where she taught elementary school for several years. After doing coursework in Library Science at Furman University, Maria shifted from the classroom to the library where she sparked the love of reading for countless children at Lake Forest Elementary School.



Upon retirement, Maria took a part-time job as a librarian at the Greenville prison system, then volunteered at Saint Francis Hospital. She was an excellent seamstress and made beautiful dresses for herself as well as a favorite aunt for many years. She enjoyed baking her own bread from scratch which she loved sharing with others well into her 90s. When not reading a wide variety of biographies, she loved to share time with friends and family playing a mean game of Scrabble or Bridge.



The Lacy family would like to thank the staff at Waveny Care Center for ensuring she was happy and comfortable in her last years.



She is survived by her children William (Ally) Lacy of Darien, CT: Peter (Henie Kurzman) of Mystic, CT; Margo (Michael) Wyatt of Closter, New Jersey; and Caroline (Andrew) Clarkson of Columbia, SC; and grandchildren Charles Lacy of North Andover, MA; Catherine Lacy of Washington, D.C.; Caroline Lacy of Darien CT, and Matthew (Rachel Zipursky) Wyatt of Philadelphia, PA.



Because of the COVID epidemic, Maria and her loving husband of 69 years will be buried at St. Peter's Cemetery in Staten Island at a more suitable time in the future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store