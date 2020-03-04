|
|
Marian Crawford Davis
Greer - Marian Crawford Davis, Greer, wife of Samuel E. Davis went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Edgar Short and Bertha Roberts Short. She was born in Mt. Solon, WV, but lived most of her life in Greenville.
Special thanks to the staff of Greenville Glen for the special care of our loved one, and especially to Beverly Butler for being the special person she is.
Marian was a long time member of Praise Cathedral. She love to bake and work in her garden.
She is survived by her husband; son, Chuck Crawford of Greer; sisters: Linda Brown (Phil) of Greenville and Eleanor Bridges (Wayne) of Rutherford, NC. Predeceased by brothers: James D. Short, Marshall Short, William Short, and Henry Short all of Greenville.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn memorial Park, Greenville, SC Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM.
Visit the Mackey at Woodlawn memorial Park online guest registry at www.woodalwn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020