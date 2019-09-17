|
Marian P. Lister
Taylors - Frances Marian Parker Lister, 89, brief widow of Clifton "Teaberry" Lister, passed away on September 15, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Hovie Dean and Genelia Duncan Parker, she was a retired employee of Detroit Broach and Phil's Music and a member of Double Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Phillip Dean Lister (Amanda) of Taylors and Clifton Mark Lister (Cynthia) of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandchildren, Connie Burton (Joel), Christy Burke (Rick), Mandy Underwood and Parker Lister; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Double Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, 3800 Locust Hill Road, Taylors, SC 29687 or Lutheran Hospice, 429 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 17, 2019