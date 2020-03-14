|
|
Marian R. Iannone
Greenville - Marian R. Iannone, 90, beloved wife of the late William E. Iannone, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Louise Fiorello Arnett. Mrs. Iannone graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Brooklyn and was a devoted wife and homemaker for most of her life.
She was blessed with four children and divided her time between attending sporting events and music lessons, volunteering in the classrooms, and providing daily transportation to and from the various activities. Marian was an avid reader who volunteered with Literacy Greenville mentoring adults. She was a kind and generous person who wanted to help where she could and make a difference in her community. Marian was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church for many years.
She is survived by her son, Bill Iannone and three daughters, Francine I. Sellers (Mark), Joanne I. Terrell (David), and Diane I. Bottcher (Ben); a brother, Michael Arnett (Sylvia); four grandchildren, Cecilia Peedin (Brent), Mary Bottcher, Julia Funck (Nick), William Bottcher; two great-grandsons, Jonah Peedin and River Peedin. Mrs. Iannone was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Arnett.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown followed by the Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605. To send notes of condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020