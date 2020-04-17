|
Marie Alice Barker
Taylors - Marie Alice Barker, 96, of Taylors, SC, went to be with the Lord on April 13th after a period of declining health. She was born in San Francisco, living in the San Fransico bay area until 2012 when she and her husband Donald moved to live with her daughter and her husband in South Carolina. She met and married Donald her husband of 70 years who predeceased her. She is survived by daughters Donna and Beth, son David, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Marie and Donald met in church and were married in 1943. After the war, they settled in San Lorenzo, California, when the children came Marie was a stay at home mom, active in the PTA and was a school volunteer. She was also very active in the church. Marie worked as registrar at San Lorenzo High School until she retired. She was a loving and caring person and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020