Marie Anne Mildram
Greenville - Marie Anne Mildram, 86, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Boston, MA to Susanna and Joseph Sampias, she graduated from Girls High School in Boston before entering a career in banking. An avid seamstress, Marie also enjoyed crafting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, David Mildram. Marie is survived by her daughters, Susan Shaffer (Brian) and Sarah Bradley (Michael); grandchildren: Sarah, Hannah, Eli, Rebecca, Sophie, and Xenia Meholick, and Kyle and Tyler Bradley; and former son-in-law, Mark Meholick. Sign online guestbook at www.mackeymortuary.com. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations Century Drive. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 1021 Hudson Rd., Greenville, SC 29615. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , . Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 15, 2019