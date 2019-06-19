Marie Bell Freeman



Marietta - Marie Bell Freeman, 89, of Marietta, entered heaven's glory on Sunday, June 16, 2019 as a faithful servant.



She was born in Central to the late Henry Bruce Bell and Francis Rice Bell. Mrs. Freeman was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over 59 years. She was a charter member of the Lillian McCombs Sunday School Class.



Mrs. Freeman is survived by two sons, Mark (Becky) Freeman and Ray Freeman; grandson, Keith (Tracie) Guest; three great grandchildren; siblings, Jim Bell, Doris Glenn and Jean Long; and special companion, her dog, "Daisy."



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, William Talmadge Freeman; brothers, Carl Bell and Billy Bell.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 o'clock noon. Burial will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park, in Travelers Rest.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Children's Home, 117 Drummond Lane, Pickens, SC 29671.



