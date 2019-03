Marie Fazio Balentine



Greenville - Marie Fazio Balentine, age 91, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the home in Greenville, SC. Marie was born on October 29, 1927 in Rome, NY to Carmen and Katherine Esposito Fazio.



Marie graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1945. She married James Curtis Balentine on October 14, 1948. Marie was employed by Triangle Construction until she retired after 48 years. Marie was an active member of the Greenville Chapter of Women in Construction throughout her career.



Marie was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church and the Ruth Hope Sunday Class. She is preceded death by her husband, parents, brother, Carmen and sister, Patricia.



Marie is survived by daughter, Nancy Kay Balentine Cassidy; 3 grandchildren: Holly, Beth, and Heather; 5 great grandchildren: Cassie, Paige, Alex, August, and Christian; 4 great-great grandchildren: Ryleigh, Emilie, Abel, and Jaxson.



Family will receive friends at Overbrook Baptist Church from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 with Funeral Service immediately following. Marie will be entombed at a private family ceremony at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Marie's honor to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.



Mackey Mortuary, Greenville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary