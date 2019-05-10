|
Marie H. Lee
Pacolet - Ila Marie H. Lee, 98, widow of Rev. Denver S. Lee, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was the youngest child of the late Lula and Monroe Hodge of Pacolet, SC. Her husband of 60 years was a United Methodist pastor in South Carolina. Mrs. Lee excelled as a minister's wife with her sweet and gentle spirit, love of people, and gifts of hospitality, service and culinary skills. As needed, Mrs. Lee assisted in the church in many ways, including Women's Missionary leader, choir member, and pianist.
Mrs. Lee is survived by three children: Wedrell W. Lee (Helen) of Pinewood, SC, Dennis R. Lee (Marsha) and Joyce Lee Burns (Tom), all of Greer, SC; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She never complained or spoke ill of others, was greatly loved by these family members and her friends.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:45 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., Greer, SC 29650, with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Joe Cate, The Rev. Dr. Tom Burns, and The Rev. Christy Lee Sharp. A service of committal will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, with visitation following at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Greenville News on May 10, 2019