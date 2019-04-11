Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
1623 Hester Store Road
Easley, SC
Resources
1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marie White Davis Obituary
Marie White Davis

Easley, SC - Mrs. Marie White Davis, wife of Ellis Davis, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home at the age of 80.

Mrs. Davis was a daughter of the late Pierce Eugene White and Nellie (Mac) West White.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of sixty years, are a sister, Eugenia White Reynolds (Barry) of Columbia, SC; a son, Kenneth Davis (Debbie) of Easley; three daughters Teresa Handley (Bill) of Easley; Cindy Davis of Liberty; and Kathy Hetrick (John) of Greenville; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Davis joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in 1981 and has been a member there for 38 years. She was the last living member of the founders of Laurens Road United Methodist Church in Greenville. She attended Greenville High School and graduated from Greenville General Hospital's nursing program. She was a nurse in general practice and for the Greenville County School system until her retirement. She was an active member of Dacusville Lions Club, Dacusville Garden Club, and Taylors First Baptist XYZ Program.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley. The funeral will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church followed by interment at Mt. Carmel. Services will be conducted by Rev. Paul Turner.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1623 Hester Store Rd., Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019
