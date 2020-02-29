Services
Marilyn Hendrix Obituary
Marilyn Hendrix

Simpsonville - Marilyn Koon Hendrix, 79, wife of William Hendrix, III, died Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Born in Hartsville, SC, she was the daughter of the late John and Rosalyn Stoudemire Koon.

Mrs. Hendrix was a devoted educator having served many years as the Principal at both Greenville and Mauldin High Schools. Before retiring, she was a Vice-President of Greenville Tech. She was a long time and active member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by brother, Wayne Koon (Linda); niece, Stacy Koon; nephew Jonathan Koon (Jessica); her stepson, William Hendrix, IV (Jennifer); stepdaughter, Marianne Cleaver; granddaughter, Danielle Workman; and long time friend, Bobbi Burns.

A visitation will be held Monday, March 02, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the Gathering Area at Messiah Lutheran Church followed by the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church 1100 Log Shoals Road, Mauldin, SC 29662.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
