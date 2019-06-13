Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Easley Presbyterian Church
Easley - Marilyn M. Merritt, 89, of Easley, wife of Francis Marion Merritt, II, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Neely and Mae Mizell Miller. Mrs. Merritt graduated from Furman University, and retired from Pickens County School District. She was a lifetime member of the National Education Association and the South Carolina Education Association. Mrs. Merritt was also a member of Pickens County Retired Teachers, Alpha Delta Kappa, Easley Lions Club, The Friends of the Library Club, Easley Women's Club, and Easley Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Merritt enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the beach, watching Clemson football, and her church.

In addition to her loving husband, Marilyn is survived by two sons, John Floyd Merritt, of Easley, and Dr. Frank Marion Merritt, III (Jan), of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Nan Stuckey (Jim), of Easley, and Cindy Downie (Wes), of Woodstock Georgia; ten grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Easley Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Memorials may be made to Easley Presbyterian Church, 200 S. 1st Street Easley, SC 29640 or to The Dream Center, 111 Hillcrest Drive Easley, SC 29640.

The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers with Interim Hospice.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Nan Stuckey.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on June 13, 2019
