Marilyn Rufty Haas
Taylors - Marilyn Ann Rufty Haas, 81, widow of Michael Austin Haas, Sr., passed away September 1, 2020.
A native of Salisbury, North Carolina, daughter of the late Bryce Curlee and Catherine Bringle Rufty, she was a retired real estate agent for C. Dan Joyner and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Kelly Dunn (Todd Britton) of Denver, Colorado; a son, Michael Austin Haas, Jr. (Michele) of Greenville; a son-in-law, Greg Urich; two sisters, Kay Pring of Greensboro, North Carolina and Sandy Moose of Atlanta, Georgia; and three grandchildren, Ashli Galloway (Randall) of Aurora, Colorado, Olivia Britton of Washington, DC and Ella Britton of Denver, Colorado.
She was predeceased by one daughter, Kimberly Urich.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29607.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com