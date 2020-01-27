|
Marilyn Woodside Patton
Greenville - Marilyn Woodside Patton died on January 26, 2020 at Waterstone on Augusta.
She was born on October 23, 1928 in Greenville, SC to Maurine Stiles Woodside and James Henry Woodside.
A graduate of Converse College, she also earned a degree at the University of South Carolina and was an instructor at Greenville Technical College.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served on the Prayer Room Ministry. She was also a member of the Poinsett Club and the Greenville Historical Society.
Marilyn was married to Walter Lenoir Patton for 51 years and is survived by three children: Margaret Patton Jensen (Steven) of Ann Arbor, MI; Walter Lenoir Patton (Terri Haber) of Baltimore, MD; and James Garrison Patton (Margo) of Greenville. She adored her five grandchildren: Thomas Woodside Jensen of Chapel Hill, NC; Alexander Patton Jensen (Emily Powers) of Chicago, IL; Margaret Kate Patton of New York, NY; Anne Patton Caldwell (Thomas) of Charlottesville, VA; and Walter Henry Patton of Greenville. She is also survived by a brother, James Ellis Woodside (Frances) of Greenville.
The memorial service will be officiated by The Reverend Dr. Claire Ripley at First Presbyterian Church in the Harper Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation in the Parlor following the service. A private committal service for the family will be held at Christ Church Episcopal Churchyard.
The family would like to thank family friend Sandy Duncan for her devotion and companionship to Marilyn during her illness, and Dr. Jai Hwang and staff at Internal Medicine Associates, as well as, Dr. W. Jeffery Edenfield and staff at Greenville Hospital System Cancer Center for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020