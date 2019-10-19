|
Marion E. Lee Fortune
Mauldin - Marion Elizabeth Lee Fortune, 90, wife of Pritchard L. Fortune, Jr., passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.
Born in Hope Mills, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Lee and Lillian E. Summey.
Mrs. Fortune was a homemaker. She was a member of Mauldin First Baptist Church, where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and choir member, and on various committees.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cathy Fortune Slenski, and husband, Patrick, and a son, Reverend Greg Fortune, and wife, Beth, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 12 Noon, at Greenville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that everyone try to live as Jesus did. Donations may be sent to anyone in need.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019