Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Visitation
Following Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Anderson - Marion Lee Ayers, 87, widower of Charlene Mae Smith Ayers, of Anderson, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Born in Shelbyville, IN, he was the son of the late Marion Townsend and Martha Ruth Greenlee Ayers.

Marion served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of Oak Crest Baptist Church.

He is survived by four children, Debbie Edwards, Dr. Gregory L. Ayers, Ruthie McCraw, and Dr. Mark A. Ayers; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KWVA Foothills Chapter 301, P.O. Box 6903, Greenville, SC 29606. Please write "Korean War Veterans' Memorial" on the memo line.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 13, 2019
