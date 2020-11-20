Marion Paris
Greer - Marion Perry Paris, 82, passed away November 20, 2020.
A native of Greer, he was a son of the late W. King and Frances Mosteller Paris; a graduate of Greer High School class of 1956, a retired truck driver for Spartan Express and Viking Motor Freight; a 33 ½ year retired veteran of the SC Army National Guard, Headquarters Battalion 178th Field Artillery and member of Greer First Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Sue Ellen Taylor Paris of the home; two sons, Myron Paris (Terri) of Greer and Rev. Avery Paris (Stacy) of West Columbia; one brother, Larry Paris of Greer; seven grandchildren, Casey Paris, Emily Styles, Brittany Paris, Sara Paris, Gracie Paris, Caleb Paris and Ben Paris and two great grandchildren, Sophie Paris and Millie Paris.
A cryptside service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 conducted by Dr. Doug Mize, Dr. Drew Hines and Mrs. Dottie Bryson at Hillcrest Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Casey Paris, Caleb Paris, Ben Paris, Shane Paris, Stefan Styles, Lonnie Farmer and Greg McKinney.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
The body will lie in state Noon until 7:00 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Memorials may be made to Greer First Baptist Church, 2020 Vision, 202 West Poinsett Street, Greer, SC 29650.
The family will be at the home.
.