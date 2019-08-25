Services
Marion Robbins Shamlin


1946 - 2019
Marion Robbins Shamlin Obituary
Marion Robbins Shamlin

Easley - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marion Elaine Robbins Shamlin, affectionately known as "Pinky." She was a loving and devoted mother, wife and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed away on August 20, 2019, in Greenville, South Carolina.

"Pinky" was born in Greenville, South Carolina on September 8, 1946. She graduated from Greenville High School, and continued her education to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Childhood Education and Counseling from Erskine College and a Master's of Childhood Education from Clemson University.

She was married to Gary Eugene Shamlin on February 11, 1967. They celebrated fifty-two years of a dedicated and loving marriage.

As a 3rd grade elementary school teacher, "Pinky" played a huge role in shaping the lives of so many children while she taught at Ellen Woodside, East Gantt and Concrete Elementary schools for over 25 years. She was also an active and committed congregant of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church of Greenville.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Shamlin, a son, Brett and a daughter, Jacqueline, all of whom reside in Easley, South Carolina. Other close relatives include her uncle, Bill McClain (Darlene) of Chappells, South Carolina and her first cousins, Sherry McClain Mitchell (Bill) of Savannah, Georgia and Marc McClain (Fran) of Ninety-Six, South Carolina and their children Skye (David), Cody (Nicole), Griffin, Kelsey (Matthew) and Marcus. She also has extended family and friends who will cherish her memory.

"Pinky" is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Wilson Robbins and Jack Robbins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home, 1425 Powdersville Road, with Reverend J. Gary Eichelberger as the officiant.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 25, 2019
