Marion Thomas "Bill" Hammond



Greenville - Marion Thomas "Bill" Hammond, 78 of Greenville, SC, passed away from natural causes on April 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Marion Milford and Ruby Hammond. He was born and raised in Greenville and was a member of the last graduating class of Taylors High School in 1960, where he made lifelong friends who stayed connected until his death. Anyone who knew Bill knew his life was dedicated to his family. He loved and adored his girls and always referred to them as his two greatest accomplishments. Bill often made trips to visit his daughters when they were both attending the University of South Carolina, asking their friends to join in for lunch and dinner so that he might get to know those they were spending time with. Bill was protective of not only his daughters, but even more so of his grandkids whom he referred to as his gifts from God and his pride and joy. Bill attended all practices and games, whether it be baseball, basketball, football, soccer, cheerleading competition, or dance recital. There wasn't a parent on the field or court that didn't know "Papa" and his love for not just his grandkids, but everyone on the team! Always by his side and joining in on the cheering, until her passing in 2008, was the love of his life, Mama Rose. Together they kept a busy schedule between taking the grandchildren to practices, taking them on a trip, or having them for a sleepover. Bill never missed a graduation from elementary, middle, high school, college, or law school. He would say, "The good Lord willing, I will be there!" Bill's extended career in the automobile business began in his early twenties and concluded in his late fifties. He had an innate passion for buying and selling cars and watching NASCAR. He took the knowledge and experience he gained from those he considered the best in the business and planted it into buying and running several dealerships throughout the years. He was kind and compassionate and many would agree, "he would give you the shirt off his back." Bill always attributed Rose for encouraging him in his faith walk and prayer life. He loved his bible study group at Brookwood Church in Simpsonville and was beyond grateful for their commitment to giving him rides so that he could still attend when he could no longer drive himself. We thank this Godly group of men for their continued prayers, support, and visits when Bill had to be placed in a nursing home. We especially thank faithful friends who visited until the very end, Jim Wall, Dave Balduf, and Larry Moore. May God bless you, your kindness will never be forgotten!



Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Amaker Campbell Hammond. He is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Hammond Jackson (Will) of Greer and Angie Hammond Moore (Tedd) of Columbia; Step-daughter, Kelly Campbell Powell (Lee), step-son, Les Campbell; grandchildren, William S. "Wilson" Jackson, IV, Weston Thomas Jackson, Abby Wynn Jackson, Camlin A. Moore, Marion M. "Marimac" Moore, Austin Powell, Ashlynn Powell, and Connor Campbell; sisters, Barbara Brown (Dennis) and Patricia Hunter (Jerry), and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Bill's caregivers, Christy Rose, Vicky, and Vicky as well as his Agape Hospice nurses, Madison and Ashley. Due to these unprecedented times, a celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled at Brookwood Church when larger gatherings are safely possible. The family would appreciate gifts to Brookwood Church in his honor, in lieu of flowers.









