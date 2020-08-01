Marion Whitney Ritter
Greenville - Marion Whitney Ritter, 91, of Greenville, died Friday, July 31, 2020.
Born in Walhalla, he was the son of the late Klaren and Clara Belle Burley Ritter. Mr. Ritter served his country as a member of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Ritter worked with the Army Corps of Engineers and St. Johns Water Management District in Jacksonville, FL.
He is survived by sister, Louise Ritter Waldrep; one niece; and three nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ritter was preceded in death by his brother, L. Fred Ritter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
