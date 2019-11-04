|
|
Marjorie Ann Green
Piedmont - Marjorie Ann Green, died Sunday, October 3, 2019.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Bessie Road Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. A private burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019