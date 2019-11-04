Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ann Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Ann Green Obituary
Marjorie Ann Green

Piedmont - Marjorie Ann Green, died Sunday, October 3, 2019.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Bessie Road Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. A private burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now