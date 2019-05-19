|
|
Marjorie Ann Haas Buchanan
Simpsonville - Mrs. Buchanan was the widow of Dr. Franklin Talmadge Buchanan Sr. and the daughter of the late Dr. Harold George Haas and Mary Elizabeth Krausse Haas of Akron, Ohio.
Marjorie was born on July 11, 1923 in Akron. She graduated from North High in 1941 and Ohio Wesleyan University in 1945. From 1945 to 1946, she served an internship in dietetics at Lawson General Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia and Brook General Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. From 1946 until 1948, she served in the United States Army as a Hospital Dietitian stationed at Valley Forge General Hospital in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania with the rank of Second Lieutenant.
It was here in Valley Forge, that she met and married Dr. Buchanan. After their marriage, they spent five years in Charlottesville, Virginia. While Dr. Buchanan was in the surgical residence program, Marjorie was the administrative dietitian at the University of Virginia Hospital.
Mrs. Buchanan enjoyed raising two sons in the Meadowwood neighborhood of Bristol, Tennessee. She was a sustaining member of Junior League, taught Sunday School at State Street United Methodist Church, was a member of the Three Arts Club and was on the original founders of the Doctor's Wives Club.
The Buchanan's were residents of Bristol until 2003. From 1979, they spent part of the year at Litchfield Beach, South Carolina and traveled extensively with Richard Horner and his wife. In 2003, they moved to a retirement village, The Lakes at Litchfield, in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
Mrs. Buchanan is survived by two sons, F. Talmadge Buchanan, Jr. of Bonita Springs, Florida and George C. Buchanan and wife Nikki of Greenville, South Carolina. One granddaughter, Danielle Buchanan Birg and husband Roman, three grandsons, Mitchell Buchanan and wife Lizzie, Blake Buchanan, Connor Buchanan and two step grandsons, Dustin Todaro and wife Kylie and Thomas Wilke and two great grandchildren, Leighton Buchanan and Hayden Buchanan. In addition, she has one sister-in-law, Dolly Haas of Venice, Florida, two nieces and one nephew.
Graveside services will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tennessee at 1 pm on Sunday May, 26, 2019. Memorials should be sent to State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia or Healing Hands Health Center of Bristol, Tennessee, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on May 19, 2019