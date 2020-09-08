Marjorie Brown Ford
Simpsonville - On September 7, at the age of 86, Marj Ford left this world behind and was Heaven bound. Marj was proudly born and raised in the Woodside Mill Village. She lived her entire life in Simpsonville. Her new address is Gloryland. A devout Christian, her strong faith was in God's promise, "to be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord". As her loving family, we claim that same promise, too.
Hers was a life well lived and for 68 of those years she shared it with her devoted husband, constant companion and strongest supporter, Billy Dean Ford. She was the proud mother of daughters Sherry Ford Watson, Kimberly Ford Templeton (Spencer) and son, Billy Dean Ford, Jr. (Janet). She was known as " Dana" to her adored (and often spoiled) grandchildren, Cayce Becker Campbell, Benton Watson (Leah), Chance Morgan, Cameron Morgan (Carson), Chelsea Ford Stewart (Jonathan) and Peden Ford (fiancée, Brianna Carton). Her great grandsons, Cash Campbell, Easton Morgan, Shepherd Stewart and Mac Morgan were pure joy and absolute delight for her.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph F and Lula T Brown. Of 11 children, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by son in law, Benny Watson and grandson, Dougie Becker. Countless nieces, nephews and other family members were treasured by her.
In 1982, she was appointed as the first female State Farm Agent in Greenville County. She believed this opportunity was a gift from God. She dedicated the Marj Ford State Farm Agency on the first day she opened her doors to the Lord. She firmly believed her agency was her "mission field". Her clients became cherished friends. She served three generations in some families. All three of her children were blessed to work alongside her in her business. They had a front row seat to the virtues of hard work, honesty and integrity. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you". She always treated people with respect and kindness.
To Patsy Bridges Barbrey, your faithful friendship began as young children at Temple Baptist Church. You all never remember not knowing and loving one another. Her memories of time spent with you were priceless. Best Friends Forever.
A sincere debt of gratitude to Demetria Barksdale. Dee, your love and care made a difference in the quality of all of our lives. You have a servant's heart and are much loved. Also, to SC House Calls, Interim Home Health and Interim Hospice, your knowledge and expertise were exceeded only by your kindness and compassion. We are greatly appreciative.
As her family, we mourn our overwhelming loss but celebrate her joyous gain. Don't mistake our grief and sadness. Our faith has never been more clear. We can only imagine the Family and Friends Reunion. Seeing the face of God, placing her hands in the nail scarred hands of Jesus and hearing the words, " well done, good and faithful servant " has brought her full circle. We were blessed to call her our own. She was our precious present.
The family requests that memorials be made to: Standing Springs Baptist Church, 1111 West Georgia Rd, Simpsonville SC 29680; or to Gideons International, PO Box 503, Mauldin, SC 29662.
Due to COVID-19, a Private Funeral Service for the family will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Michael Beeks officiating. Please visit Mrs. Ford's obituary at www.CannonByrd.com
to watch the service via a live link.
The family would like to invite all those that are able to join them for the committal service at Cannon Memorial Park at 11:00 AM on Thursday. The family will receive friends following the committal service. We requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask and practice "social distancing".
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com
for condolences and to watch the service.