Marjorie Diane Cook
Marjorie Diane Cook

Greer - Marjorie Diane LaViska Cook, 72, of Greer, SC died Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Born in Lynn, MA, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Muriel McInnis LaViska.

Marjorie was an avid reader and animal rights activist. She loved her fur babies and loved researching her family's genealogy, and other families as well.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Cook.

In addition to her loving husband of 48 years, Edward C. Cook, Marjorie is survived by a daughter, Deborah Selfridge and husband, Peter of Berwick, ME; two sons, Scott Cook and fiancé, Tammy Goodwin and Jason Cook; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Izzie's Pond, www.izziespond.org.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
