Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
Greenville - Marjorie Jean Winkelman, 79, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Downtown.

Born in Dayton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Charles Everett and Evelyn Marie Crauder Winkelman. Prior to her retirement, Ms. Winkelman worked as an accountant for various banks and savings and loan companies. She was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

Surviving are two sisters, Joan Winkelman of Greenville and Barbara Woodard and her husband, Jim, of Medina, OH; two nephews, David and Jeff Woodard; and one niece, Kirsten Woodard.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
