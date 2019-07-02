|
|
Marjorie Miller Hardy Griffin
Clinton - Services for Marjorie Griffin, 95, will be held Monday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Clinton, S. C. with burial to follow at Rosemont Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jeri Perkins will officiate.
Mrs. Griffin died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Rolling Green Village in Greenville, S. C. Born in Cross Hill, S. C., she was the daughter of the late Louda Copeland Miller and Frank Ernest Miller. She was a graduate of Presbyterian College and completed Licensed Practical Nurse training in Kershaw County. Mrs. Griffin was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Clinton, S. C. During her life she was active in her church and many civic organizations.
Surviving are her daughter Susan Felknor Klapman of Chattanooga, Tenn.; son Frank Edward Felknor Hardy of Mauldin, S. C.; daughter Mary Griffin Stone of Kaneohe, Hawaii; sons, Robert M. Griffin of Rock Hill, S. C.; William T. Griffin of Stanford, Ky.; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; angel Mandi Gross of Taylors, S. C.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 410 East Carolina Avenue, P. O. Box 29, Clinton, SC 29325-0029.
Published in The Greenville News on July 2, 2019