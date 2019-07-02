Services
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
(864) 833-1720
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Clinton, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Miller Hardy Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Miller Hardy Griffin Obituary
Marjorie Miller Hardy Griffin

Clinton - Services for Marjorie Griffin, 95, will be held Monday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Clinton, S. C. with burial to follow at Rosemont Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jeri Perkins will officiate.

Mrs. Griffin died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Rolling Green Village in Greenville, S. C. Born in Cross Hill, S. C., she was the daughter of the late Louda Copeland Miller and Frank Ernest Miller. She was a graduate of Presbyterian College and completed Licensed Practical Nurse training in Kershaw County. Mrs. Griffin was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Clinton, S. C. During her life she was active in her church and many civic organizations.

Surviving are her daughter Susan Felknor Klapman of Chattanooga, Tenn.; son Frank Edward Felknor Hardy of Mauldin, S. C.; daughter Mary Griffin Stone of Kaneohe, Hawaii; sons, Robert M. Griffin of Rock Hill, S. C.; William T. Griffin of Stanford, Ky.; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; angel Mandi Gross of Taylors, S. C.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 410 East Carolina Avenue, P. O. Box 29, Clinton, SC 29325-0029.
Published in The Greenville News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Funeral Home
Download Now