Marjorie Sue Waugh Hall
Charleston - Marjorie Sue Waugh Hall, 91, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 17, 2019.
Her Funeral Service will be held at the graveside Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL.
Marjorie was born August 9, 1927 in Greenville, South Carolina, daughter of the late William Roscoe Waugh and Mildred Grant Waugh. She was a graduate of Parker High School, class of 1945. She was a retired legal secretary with Leatherwood, Walker, Todd and Mann. Marjorie loved reading, playing bridge, traveling and the beach. She was a lifelong Baptist and a member of Augusta Heights Baptist Church, Greenville, SC.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise H. Bishop and husband Bruce; four grandchildren, Lindsey Jutzeler (Joey), Mary B. Cocke (Adam), Leigh Anne Moore (Joshua), and Ashley Nicole Whitt; ten great-grandchildren, Will Jutzeler, Mary Gray Jutzeler, Trey Winningham, Haleigh Moore, Jeremy Moore, Cody Moore, Caitlin Moore, Brittany Conley, Caleb Conley, Levi Whitt and sister, Evelyn LaPointe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Hall Tennyson and son-in-law Joseph Tennyson, brother Bill Waugh and sister Irma Waterfield.
Memorials may be made to Augusta Heights Baptist Church, 3018 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29605, Salvation Army, 417 Rutherford St, Greenville, SC 29609 or to a .
Published in The Greenville News on June 9, 2019