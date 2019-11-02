Resources
More Obituaries for Mark West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark C. West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark C. West Obituary
Mark C. West

Richmond, KY - Mark C. West, 78, of Richmond Kentucky passed away November 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Dr. Deborah West, his children Monti Lloyd (Donald), Sheila West (Amy), Jeremy West (Kim), Summer Landreth (Darren), Brooke Francis (Justin), and Trey Kennedy (Alexis). He has 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Mark is also survived by two brothers Al West (Jane), and Tom West. Mark was pre deceased by his parents Harriett S. Baker (Freddie) and Allen West. The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Kentucky November 5, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the First Presbyterian Church Lexington, Kentucky.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -