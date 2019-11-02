|
|
Mark C. West
Richmond, KY - Mark C. West, 78, of Richmond Kentucky passed away November 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Dr. Deborah West, his children Monti Lloyd (Donald), Sheila West (Amy), Jeremy West (Kim), Summer Landreth (Darren), Brooke Francis (Justin), and Trey Kennedy (Alexis). He has 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Mark is also survived by two brothers Al West (Jane), and Tom West. Mark was pre deceased by his parents Harriett S. Baker (Freddie) and Allen West. The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Kentucky November 5, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the First Presbyterian Church Lexington, Kentucky.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019