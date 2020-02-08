|
|
Mark Greggory Lipe
Saluda, NC - Mark Greggory Lipe, 62, of Saluda, NC passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Elizabeth House in Hendersonville, NC after a brief illness. He was born in Asheville, NC to William C. and Faye Hughey Lipe, and was preceded in death by his father.
Mark graduated from Enka High School, and worked as a superintendent in commercial and residential construction. Once retired from construction, his house became his construction site. He enlarged the den, remodeled the kitchen, added a porch, built a shop... all of which remain incomplete. His was truly an unfinished life. He still had things he wanted to do and lots of life yet to live.
Mark was a caring, loving and brilliant man who could make, fix or create solutions to any problem. He never went anywhere without a tape measure and Leatherman on his side and a pistol strapped to his ankle. He was always prepared. Mark took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was a gray pocketed T shirt designed by Fruit of the Loom, Khaki Dickie pants and a pair of Harley Davidson boots. This was topped off with a Tractor Supply cap. He loved music, reading, Stallone movies, cooking, and teasing people in public. He was a member of West Asheville Baptist. Mark was a craftsman, woodworker and motorcyclist. He enjoyed camping and traveling, and was an artist and inventor.
In addition to his mother, left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Nita Hames High; daughters, Melissa Hudson of Oregon and Beth Stiele of Sylva, NC; son, H. Daniel Lipe of Asheville, NC; step-son, Gabriel D. Armour of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Christian, Joseph, Keegan, Sophie, Ally and Shelby; sister, Shelly Lipe of Florida; special friends, Cathy Waites, Donza Mattison, Rick McCall and Nate Thompson; and very best friends, Ollie and Gates.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 4pm in the Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Thomas officiating. A reception and time for visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, Blue Ridge Humane Society, or the .
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020