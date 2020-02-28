Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Congregational Beth Israel
Burial
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:15 AM
Beth Israel Cemetery
Mark Jermon Obituary
Mark Jermon

Taylors - Mark Rush Jermon, 58, proud father of Carly, Emma, and Avital, owner of Capstone Filter Services, and light worker, passed from this earth on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after helping many other souls.

May he rest in peace secure in our love for him.

The Funeral Service will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Congregational Beth Israel. Burial in Beth Israel Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
