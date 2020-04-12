Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial Park
Travelers Rest, SC
1956 - 2020
Sophia, NC - Robert Mark Poole, Sr., 63, formerly of Greenville, SC, passed away April 9, 2020.

A native of Macon, GA, son of the late Perry Edmond and Josephine Williams Poole, he was a retired financial planner and member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Julie Holder Poole of the home; three sons, Robert Poole of Biloxi, MS, Aaron Poole of Greenville, SC and Justin Trogdon of Asheboro, NC; one daughter, Heather Alexander of Taylors, SC; two brothers, Perry Edmond Poole, Jr. of Maitland, FL and Joseph Poole of Greenville, SC; one sister, Bonnie Wesley of Greenville, SC; and eight grandchildren, Alyssa Poole, Charlie Poole, James Trogdon, Clementine Trogdon, Scarlet Trogdon, Madison Kelleher, Aubree Wilkinson and Harleigh Wilkinson.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Park, Travelers Rest, SC, conducted by Rev. Travis Agnew and Rev. Ken Vickery.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Miracle Hill Fund, 1801 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607 or Victor Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1142, Greer, SC 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
