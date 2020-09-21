1/1
Mark Steven Wilson
1967 - 2020
Mark Steven Wilson

Greenville - On Sunday, September 20th, 2020, the Wilson family lost their humble hero Mark Steven Wilson.

The world will never be the same without his electric energy and charismatic laugh. He was a loving son, brother, father and guardian.

Mark was born in Greenville, SC on February 21st, 1967 to father Larry Ray Wilson and mother Carol Cynthia Wilson. He was the middle child in between his older brother Larry "Tony" Wilson and his little sister Kim Elizabeth Wilson. Mark is survived by his mother, Cynthia and two children; Charles James Wilson and Phyllis Colleen Wilson.

Mark has worn a variety of hats throughout his life. At an early age, he learned the value of hard work by helping his father with building and refurbishing textile machinery which his father designed for Richburg and Wilson. Later in his life, Mark made an honorable decision of serving his country by joining the U.S. Navy. Mark was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Kennedy.

After his service, Mark was called down to Sumter, SC to help his grandfather, Jimmy Wilson, manage and run the well known "Jimmy's Music Center".

After his grandfather's passing, Mark wanted to continue helping his family so he decided to move back to Greenville, SC and help his father operate and manage the powder coating company " Finish Technology". Mark took off at "Fin Tec". He helped it grow into a national contender. Today you can find a variety of "Fin Tec" products all over South Carolina and the world. Examples are the border fence around the ball park in downtown Greenville, SC to a window frame in the front of an electric speed train in Japan.

Mark has left an everlasting impact on the community around him. Everything Mark was a part of , he took pride in.

Mark had a lot of passions. He loved watching Clemson football with his family. He loved playing golf with his friends and family. Mark enjoyed traveling to new places where he made memories that will last forever. The ocean was a place he would always return. For a short time, he worked on a fishing boat with his brother and a small crew. He slept under the stars and learned to cook amazing seafood. Anything and everything Mark put time in he took pride in.

There will never be another star that shined as bright as Mark. His family loves and misses him very much. He is an guardian angel looking upon his family from heaven, protecting and guiding them.

A Visitation with Mark's family will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 1:00PM-1:45PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr. Greenville, SC 29609.

A Graveside service will be held for Mark at 2:00pm in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences can be made to the Wilson family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com.'






Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
SEP
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
8642440978
