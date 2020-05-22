Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Marling Leo Abel


1928 - 2020
Marling Leo Abel Obituary
Marling L. Abel, M.D. (92), peacefully entered into his heavenly rest surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

He was the son of Edwin William Abel and Mary Maurer Abel. Marling is survived by his wife Dona, his sons Thomas Abel (Chien Hui) and Bill Abel and daughters Maryanne Dunnivant (Jeffrey) and Sally Hipps (Donald); nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a niece and nephews.

Marling is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron Abel (Carleen) and former wife Marion Fisher Abel and mother of his children.

Marling was a beloved family practitioner for 53 years in Ohio and Florida before retiring to be near family in Greenville, SC. He was an avid sports fan with a true love of golf, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. Marling loved the Lord and was a member of Riverside Presbyterian Church in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the fight against Alzheimer's disease, Breast Cancer, or to a .
Published in The Greenville News from May 22 to May 24, 2020
