Marshall Clarence Pickens
Pendleton, SC - Marshall Clarence Pickens, 93, husband of Doris Roberts Pickens, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Born in Pendleton, SC, he was the son of the late William Jasper and Ida Stone Pickens. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Pickens was a banker with Peoples National Bank and later Bankers Trust in Greenville for 45 years. He was a member of Six & Twenty Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kenneth M. Pickens, and wife, Frances of Mount Pleasant; and three grandchildren, William Marshall Pickens, Martha Ashby Pickens, and Andrew Lucas Pickens. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Six & Twenty Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Douglas Goss. The family will receive friends at the residence following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Six & Twenty Baptist Church, 3701 Six & Twenty Road, Pendleton, SC 29670 or The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 18, 2019