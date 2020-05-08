Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Marshall Searcy Obituary
Marshall Searcy

Greer - Marshall Searcy, 84, widower of Melissa Lee Searcy, passed away May 7, 2020.

A native of Greer, son of the late Robert Searcy, Sr. and Minnie Pollard Searcy, he was a retired employee of Barbare's Aluminum Foundry and a member of Oneal Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Elaine Bayne of Campobello, Patti Searcy Black (Johnny) of Greer and Dana Searcy of the home; a son, Thomas Searcy (Kim) of Simpsonville; a brother, Robert Searcy, Jr. of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Dawn Putman, Tonya Brown (Danny Brown), Kala Haislip (Andrew Haislip), Kimberly Renee Nolen (Jeff Nolen), Hunter Searcy, Colton Searcy and Caroline Searcy; and eight great-grandchildren, Chase Guthrie, Olivia Guthrie, Hailey Putman, Emma Guthrie, Bryson Putman, Adrian Styles, Bryson Brown and Charlotte Rose Haislip.

A private service will be webcast at www.thewoodmortuary.com 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 8 to May 9, 2020
