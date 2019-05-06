Martha Ann Harnish



Simpsonville - Martha Ann Harnish, a resident of Greenville, SC passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.



Martha was born in Abbeville, SC and daughter of the late Jessie and Laura Irvin of Greenville, SC. She was a graduate of Carolina High School; she retired after 25 years with County of Greenville, SC in Human Relations Dept. She loved gardening and flower arranging and made many friends with her smile and loving care for people.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rodney Harnish, nieces and nephews: Lamar Irvin of Greenville, SC, Martha Shell, Terrel Strickland, Wanda Strickland, Mark Strickland, Stanley Irvin, Greg Irvin, all of Georgia, and Jim Hix of Amelia, VA; plus several cousins.



Martha was predeceased by her brother, John Massey, and sister, Dorothy Warren.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6 - 7 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Chapel, interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC.



The family wishes to thank all of the loving care givers at McCall Hospice House.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meal on Wheels of Greenville, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.



Condolences may be made to the family at www.mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News on May 6, 2019