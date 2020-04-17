|
Martha Bell Nolff (Fisher)
Greer - Martha Bell Nolff (Fisher), 75, of Greer, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Fisher.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Gerald Nolff Sr.; son, Gerald Nolff Jr.(Holly); daughters, Linda Nolff, Shannon Rafferty (PJ); siblings, Preston Fisher, Jeanette Vaughn; grandchildren, Richard Nolff, Brandon Nolff, Bryson Rafferty, Taylor Moore; great-grandchildren, Brikayla Nolff, Eliana Stancil; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Craig, Violet Fisher, Ina Mae Turner, Jack Fisher, Harold Donald Fisher, Rita Jane Fisher, Jerry Fisher and special nephew, Morris Fisher.
Mama and Ana as she was know by her close family, cared and loved everyone she met. Many of her nieces and nephews looked to her as a second mother and she would care for them as if they were her own. Many of her children's friends would refer to her as mama and would stop by and visit her. She always put everyone else first.
Martha will be remembered for her love for her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020