Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
Martha "Libby" Curtis

Martha "Libby" Curtis Obituary
Martha "Libby" Curtis

Greenville - Martha "Libby" Curtis age 97, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Mrs. Curtis was born in Seneca and was a daughter of the late James Henry and Rosa Mae Wilson Wells. She attended Seneca High School and graduated from Asheville College with a degree in teaching. She went on to work in the Cryptology Department during World War II deciphering German and Japanese messages. After the war, she worked as a school teacher for 35 years, teaching at Paris and Sevier middle schools. A faithful member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, she was a member of the Tommy Thomason Sunday School class and Fellowship Club.

She is survived by two sons, Charles Curtis Jr. and Allan Curtis and his wife Nancy Curtis; son-in-law, Gary Taylor; five grandchildren, Holly Taylor, Lindsay Curtis, Rebecca Curtis, Scott Curtis, and Ian Curtis; and brother, Albert Wells and his wife Margaret.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Everette Curtis Sr.; daughter, Marilyn Taylor; daughter-in-law, Nancy Harris Curtis; brothers, James, Edwin, and Charles D. Wells; and sisters, Audrey "Peggy" Curtis, Joyce Thomas, and Mildred Cullen.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the services, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. in the church "Orders Parlor". Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Fwy., Ste. 250, Dallas, TX 75244.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
