Martha "Mot" Davis Harvey



Williamston - Martha "Mot" Davis Harvey, 75, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.



Martha was born in Greenville, SC to the late Alex Mitchell Davis and Mattie Childress Davis. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Mot was a work-a-holic and worked many years at the Beattie Plant, Mt. Vernon Mills, and the Estes Plant. She currently worked at Carolina Café on Hwy 29, making biscuits every day. She loved working in the yard as well.



Surviving are a son, Neil Chandler and wife Jana; two daughters, Sheila Cannon and Angie Bargeron with husband Troy; three brothers, Thomas Davis, Landrum Davis, Alex Davis and wife Nancy; six grandchildren, Savannah Childress, Candice Bargeron, T. J. Bargeron and wife Anna, Cole Chandler, Kendall Chandler, and Chandler Cannon; three great grandchildren, Trent Chappell, Braxton Bargeron, and Bethany Bargeron; and beloved dogs, Mitzi and Mattie.



She was predeceased by a son, Billy Chandler.



Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday at Greenville Memorial Gardens.



Fletcher Funeral Service.









