Martha Diane Tate
Taylors - Martha Diane Tate, 73, of Taylors passed away peacefully in her sleep at Greenville Post Acute in Greenville South Carolina on July 12, 2020. She was the wife of Charles A. Tate for 53 years.
Born May 13, 1947 in Greenville SC she was the daughter of Roy Delomer Davis and Lucy Anne Jarrett Davis, both deceased.
Surviving are two sons, Charles Bryan Tate of Greenville, SC and Joseph Matthew Tate of Seattle, Washington, one granddaughter, Emma Helen Tate of Portland, Oregon, and one brother Walter Daniel Davis of Easley, SC.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by four brothers, Edmond Harold Davis, Hugh Allen Davis, Roy Thomas Davis, and Jimmy Bryan Davis.
Special thanks to the caregivers at Greenville Post Acute.
There will be no visitation or memorial service, and in lieu of flowers, please make a contribute to your favorite charity
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.westvillefunerals.com
