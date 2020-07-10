1/
Martha Effie Winslow
1939 - 2020
Martha Effie Winslow

Canton, GA - Martha Effie Winslow of Canton, Georgia passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina on December 8, 1939. Martha graduated from Greenville High School. Received her undergraduate degree in Psychology from Furman University. Upon graduation she took a position with the Greenville County Child Protective Services, working with foster children.

She then attended the University of South Carolina, receiving her Masters in Education from USC in Columbia, SC. She became an instructor of Psychology, Sociology and Marriage and Family for Midlands Technical College in Columbia, SC, where she retired.

She was a long-standing member of North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia, SC.

She moved to Canton, GA to be closer to her family in the summer of 2019.

Ms. Winslow is preceded in death by her parents Wade H. Holland, Kate Fleming Chavous Holland, and brother Wade H. Holland, Jr.

Siblings include Sister LaVerne Bonner of Greenwood, SC and Brother Thomas Holland of Marietta, GA.

Children: Son, Stephen Chavous Winslow of Alpharetta, GA and Kate Winslow who lives in Sweden.

Ex-husband: Howard Stephen Winslow of Alpharetta, GA

Nieces/ Nephews: Wade Holland of NY, Adam Holland of Marietta, GA, Ame Kellum of Greenwood, SC.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Sawnee View Gardens. The family ask that you wear a mask.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sawnee View Gardens
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
