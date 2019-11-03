Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Sturgis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Elizabeth Blackmon Sturgis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Elizabeth Blackmon Sturgis Obituary
Martha Elizabeth Blackmon Sturgis

Greenville - Martha Elizabeth "Martha Beth" Blackmon Sturgis, wife of William Beaufort Sturgis, died on November 2, 2019.

She was born in Rock Hill South Carolina to the late William Denver Blackmon and Louise McDowell Blackmon.

Martha Beth was married to her childhood sweetheart and love of her life. She would like to be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, a true friend and servant of the Lord.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her sons, William Randolph and his wife Susan Gay Sturgis, Richard Allen and his wife Joy Clark Sturgis, and Mark Beaufort and his wife Teresa Saltz Sturgis; and grandchildren, William Beaufort Sturgis, II and his wife Abigail, Brandon Christopher Sturgis and and his fiancé Lindsey Russell, Peter Jameson Sturgis and his wife Rebecca, Martha Elizabeth Sturgis Nelson and her husband Scott, James Patrick Sturgis, Clark Hendrix Sturgis, and Lessie Brooke Sturgis; two great grandchildren, William Beaufort Sturgis, III, and Nicholas James Nelson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Scott Sturgis and her brother, William Denver Blackmon, Jr.

A visitation will be held in Harper Chapel of First Presbyterian Church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Sanctuary. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Visitation Ministry, 200 West Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now