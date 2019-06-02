Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Martha J. Ponder Obituary
Martha J. Ponder

Greer - Martha Elvira Jones Ponder, 91, passed away May 31, 2019.

A native of Spartanburg County, a daughter of the late Lemuel Lafayette and Pearl Genobles Jones, she was a former sales associate of Meyers Arnold Department Store and member of Liberty Hill Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Kent A. Ponder of the home; one son, Ron Ponder (Maria) of Lexington; one sister, Mae Woodside of Taylors; one granddaughter, Stephanie Farley (Bryan) of Simpsonville and one great-granddaughter, Anna Farley.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at The Wood Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. David Boyter. Interment will be private.

Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests that memorials may be made t Liberty Hill United Methodist Church, 301 Liberty Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 2, 2019
