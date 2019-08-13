|
Martha Jean "Mott" Taylor Sullivan
- - Martha Jean "Mott" Taylor Sullivan, 84, wife of Harold Douglas Sullivan for 67 years, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Fountain Inn to the late Calloway Thomas Taylor and Corrie Bell Campbell Taylor. She retired from W.R. Grace (Cryovac) and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she taught pre-school Sunday school class and training union, and sang in the choir.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Tommy Sullivan and wife Paula; three sisters, Willie Nell Brashier and husband Bob, Gladys Hipps, and Sara Cooper; three grandchildren, Teresa Clough and husband Matt, Rev. Chris Sullivan and wife Diana, and Jenny Corder and husband Rev. John; and five great-grandchildren, Emma Clough, Ryan Clough, Raegan Sullivan, Karoline Sullivan, and Callie Sullivan. She was predeceased by a brother, Jack Taylor; and two sisters, Mary Taylor and Margaret Sloan.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Fletcher Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beulah Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Chris Sullivan and Rev. Chris Bryan. Burial will be in Cannon Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Corder.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 1762 Greenpond Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 13, 2019