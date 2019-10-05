|
Martha Jo and Cecil E. Wilson
Marietta, GA - Martha Josephine Byrd Wilson, late of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on September 10, at home with a son, daughter-in-law, one of her granddaughters and caregiver at her side. She was born April 2, 1929, in Reynolds, Georgia to Clifton and Estelle Byrd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil, who passed on June 18, 2018, her youngest son, Gregory and their long-loved cat, Chi-Chi, who passed within an hour of Martha Jo. Cecil and Martha Jo and the entire family were together on June 16, 2018, to celebrate their 70th anniversary in Atlanta. All of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were in attendance.
It is difficult to think of Martha Jo without including Cecil. They were a true couple of the "greatest generation' in that she took pride in keeping the home fires burning, and the family cared for as Cecil went to work. Martha Jo and Cecil had married in Reynolds, Georgia on June 19, 1948, following Cecil's service in the Army Air Force in World War II in the Pacific and during his university education at Georgia Tech. They settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where all three of their children, Gary, Gerald and Greg were born. Cecil had a long career with IBM, with moves from Atlanta to Savannah, then to Cleveland, Ohio and finally back south to Greenville in 1980, where he retired. They enjoyed each stop along the way, with neighbors, golfing and bridge friends and spiritual life at various Presbyterian churches, culminating in Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Mauldin, South Carolina. Martha Jo was even the director of music at Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church (Savannah), where she played the piano to accompany all the services at the church and wore out her living room rug with choir practice every Thursday night while they lived there.
All of her life she enjoyed keeping up with the weather, tending to the cat of the moment, doing needlework, finding new recipes, doing crossword puzzles, doting on her boys, golfing with friends, and keeping her house neat. Of all the places she traveled, she loved her home and especially her porch the best. Her favorite times were with Cecil, a cat and any other family, rocking on the porch, no matter how warm it was.
Martha Jo and Cecil loved their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and rejoiced in each of them. They also rejoiced in their daughters-in-law, Susan and Vonnie, who were like daughters to them. Martha Jo and Cecil mourned the loss of their youngest child, Greg in 2012. Martha Jo was surprised by the loss of Cecil a year ago, never truly accepting how ill he had become following a heart attack in 2017 that finally convinced them to leave their long-time home in Simpsonville to be nearer family in Marietta.
Cecil and Martha Jo are survived by sons Cecil Gary Wilson (Susan) and Gerald Byrd Wilson (Vonnie); grandchildren Cecil Bryan Wilson (Dana), Amy Wilson Faulkner (John), Stacey Wilson Noell (Davis), Adam Benjamin Wilson (Lesley), Dana Wilson Tilton (Luke), Christopher Byrd Wilson (Erin), Amanda Wilson, Katie Wilson and 17 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Patricia Wanjohi and Mary Njoroge, her caregivers who showed her love, respect and kindness and allowed her to end her days well cared for and peacefully at home.
The family is returning to the Greenville area for a memorial service particularly for Martha Jo, but Cecil will also be a part of it.
Services will be at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 739 N Main Street, Mauldin, SC, on October 19 at 11 am. A luncheon will follow at Holly Tree Country Club, Simpsonville, SC, with all invited to remember Cecil and Martha Jo at their long-time country club. Interment of the cremains will precede the service at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in their memory to Veterans Tribute Tower at the Georgia National Cemetery (http://ganationalcemetery.org/tower/) in Woodstock, Georgia or Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Mauldin, South Carolina, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 am.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019