Martha Johnson
Piedmont - Martha Irene Davis Johnson, 80, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late William Delk and Alice Irene Smith Davis.
She retired from Michelin and was owner of the Downtown Café in Piedmont.
She is survived by son, Johnnie N. Johnson, II and daughter-in-law, Mary Edwards Johnson of Pickens; daughters, Allison Johnson Bagwell and son-in-law, Myron Eugene Bagwell, Kristi Johnson Coker and Marissa Jean Johnson, all of Piedmont; sisters, Katheryn Davis Roberson Benson of Seneca and Patricia Davis Sanders of Powdersville; brother Alton "Cotton" D. Davis of Easley; grandchildren, Cassi, Addison, Brittany, Cory, Marcus, Tyler, Christopher, Terran, Sarah, Jamee, Tommi Rae, Marnie, Shellie, Melissa and Michael "Tad"; twenty-four great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was predeceased by brother, William Eugene Davis; one great-grandson.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 pm Friday, February 15, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The service will follow at 2:00 pm in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery West.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
