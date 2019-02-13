Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Johnson Obituary
Martha Johnson

Piedmont - Martha Irene Davis Johnson, 80, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late William Delk and Alice Irene Smith Davis.

She retired from Michelin and was owner of the Downtown Café in Piedmont.

She is survived by son, Johnnie N. Johnson, II and daughter-in-law, Mary Edwards Johnson of Pickens; daughters, Allison Johnson Bagwell and son-in-law, Myron Eugene Bagwell, Kristi Johnson Coker and Marissa Jean Johnson, all of Piedmont; sisters, Katheryn Davis Roberson Benson of Seneca and Patricia Davis Sanders of Powdersville; brother Alton "Cotton" D. Davis of Easley; grandchildren, Cassi, Addison, Brittany, Cory, Marcus, Tyler, Christopher, Terran, Sarah, Jamee, Tommi Rae, Marnie, Shellie, Melissa and Michael "Tad"; twenty-four great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was predeceased by brother, William Eugene Davis; one great-grandson.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 pm Friday, February 15, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The service will follow at 2:00 pm in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery West.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now